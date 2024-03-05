Iluka Resources Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ILU)

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
