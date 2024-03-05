IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IEX traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $235.02. 194,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

