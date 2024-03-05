Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1971 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hysan Development Price Performance
Hysan Development stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.
Hysan Development Company Profile
