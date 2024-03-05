HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $15.12

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $14.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 32,211 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 8.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

