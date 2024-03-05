Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $506.72.

NYSE HUM opened at $346.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.90. Humana has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

