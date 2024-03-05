Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $339.57

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $339.57 and last traded at $339.89, with a volume of 700265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $489,300,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.