Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Plans 1 Dividend of $0.02

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) announced a 1 dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.6 %

HBM opened at C$8.36 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.72.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8035892 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

