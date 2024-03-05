HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,330. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.