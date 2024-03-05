Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.34

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 288549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HWM. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

