Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 680

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 795 ($10.09).
Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 0.3 %
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
