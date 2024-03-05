Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 16.4% in February

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 37,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after buying an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. 2,026,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.