Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 16.4% in February

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 37,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after buying an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
