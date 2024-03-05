Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRZN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.38%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

