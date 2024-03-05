Horizon Technology Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.2%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

