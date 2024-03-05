Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.69% of Horace Mann Educators worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,816. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,605. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

