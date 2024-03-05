Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,647. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,979,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

