Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE HMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,979,605 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

