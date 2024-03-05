holoride Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $18.03 million and $176,899.06 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.60 or 0.05671898 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00019916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02259081 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $176,499.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.