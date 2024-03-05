Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSX stock traded up GBX 55 ($0.70) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,176 ($14.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,748. The company has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,993.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,058.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,021.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 926.04 ($11.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.24).

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,424 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,922.81). Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,224.50 ($15.54).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

