Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 359,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 764,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $962.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 197.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 757,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 502,682 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

