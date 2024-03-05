Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Himax Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Himax Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,171 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,361,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 913,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 539,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $947.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.02. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.20.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.