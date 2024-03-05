Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Sells $2,412,757.98 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 958,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,044. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

