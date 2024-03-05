HFB Financial Co. (HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on March 29th

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
HFB Financial Price Performance
Shares of HFBA remained flat at $28.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. HFB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $37.75.
HFB Financial Company Profile
