Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 10.2 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

