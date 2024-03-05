Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 21.5% in February

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Heritage Global stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $105.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.