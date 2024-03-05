Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Update

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hempacco Stock Down 7.0 %

HPCO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Hempacco has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Hempacco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hempacco

