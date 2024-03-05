Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Mkm to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 330.11% from the stock’s current price.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 309,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helius Medical Technologies

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $133,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 2,047.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 8,297.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.