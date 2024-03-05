Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Mkm to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 330.11% from the stock’s current price.
HSDT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 309,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $133,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
