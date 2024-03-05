Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.8 %

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $33.42 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129,644 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 114,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth about $2,870,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.