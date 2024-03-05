Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSII. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.8 %
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
