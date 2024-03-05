Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSII. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.8 %

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HSII opened at $33.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $672.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.