Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) Insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$67,000.00 ($43,506.49).
Hearts and Minds Investments Price Performance
Hearts and Minds Investments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Hearts and Minds Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.
