Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.