HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 297,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 6,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $811.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

