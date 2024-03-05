Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 331,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,448.0 days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HLOSF remained flat at 0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 0.95 and a 1 year high of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.18.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
