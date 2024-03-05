Head to Head Review: Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) versus Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 84.05% 15.03% 10.63% Tokuyama 3.65% 5.04% 2.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Tokuyama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $139.07 million 3.99 $116.89 million $1.78 5.66 Tokuyama $2.60 billion N/A $69.29 million $0.62 13.18

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Point Credit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tokuyama. Eagle Point Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokuyama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eagle Point Credit and Tokuyama, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Point Credit currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Tokuyama.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tokuyama pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Tokuyama on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

