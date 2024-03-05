Head to Head Contrast: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) vs. Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Technology and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $1.04 billion 11.87 -$107.76 million ($1.35) -144.46 Semantix $50.76 million 1.18 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.94

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Semantix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Technology. Aspen Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semantix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

43.9% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aspen Technology presently has a consensus price target of $210.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology -8.17% 2.38% 2.15% Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Semantix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EMR Worldwide Inc.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

