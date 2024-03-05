Head-To-Head Comparison: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) vs. Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Alvotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -2,141.68% -99.74% -69.54% Alvotech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $110,000.00 1,708.88 -$107.76 million ($0.64) -1.91 Alvotech $85.02 million N/A -$513.58 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vaxart and Alvotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alvotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaxart and Alvotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alvotech 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vaxart currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.90%. Alvotech has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 27.08%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Alvotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaxart beats Alvotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

