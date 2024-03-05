Head-To-Head Analysis: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 14.89% 9.85% 0.78% OptimumBank 15.20% 8.14% 0.83%

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $645.57 million 1.05 $96.09 million $2.29 7.64 OptimumBank $22.84 million 1.40 $4.02 million $0.76 5.79

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and OptimumBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.90%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services, as well as SBA loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.