H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,391 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 54,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Insider Activity

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.