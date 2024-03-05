HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.32.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.89. The company had a trading volume of 433,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,692. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $318.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

