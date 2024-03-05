HC Wainwright Lowers Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $5.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.04. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 14,939,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,441 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 8,093,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 593,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

