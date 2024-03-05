HC Wainwright Increases Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $21.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Zynex Stock Performance
Zynex stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Zynex has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $426.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
