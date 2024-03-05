HC Wainwright Increases Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $21.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Zynex Stock Performance

Zynex stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Zynex has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $426.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

About Zynex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zynex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zynex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Zynex by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Zynex by 5.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.