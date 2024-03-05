Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get Hayward alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Hayward Trading Down 1.2 %

HAYW opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.22. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hayward by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hayward by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hayward by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.