Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Hasbro by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 645,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

