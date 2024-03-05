Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Up 4.7%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.41. 524,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,473,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 52,446 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

