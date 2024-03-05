Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in February

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 2,558,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,765.3 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 3.8 %
Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.27.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
