Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in February

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 2,558,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,765.3 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 3.8 %

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

