Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Up 40%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) rose 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 472,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 536,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Up 40.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get Happy Creek Minerals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Happy Creek Minerals news, insider Patrick Triggs bought 1,200,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 2,676,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,550 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.