Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $396.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HG opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85.

In other news, Director John J. Gauthier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,803,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

