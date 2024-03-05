Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $24,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 474,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,853. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

