Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 803.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 258,970 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

