Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GUG. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GUG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,530. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

