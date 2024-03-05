GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

GSK traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 1,139,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.